You are here

Home > Transport

Jetstar flights cancelled as unions plan further strike action

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 9:38 AM

WH_Jetstar flights_021392.jpg
Jetstar, the low-cost unit of Qantas Airways Ltd, cancelled 90 weekend flights because of a planned strike by workers, citing safety concerns. More industrial action is planned for Thursday, union officials said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MELBOURNE] Jetstar, the low-cost unit of Qantas Airways Ltd, cancelled 90 weekend flights because of a planned strike by workers, citing safety concerns. More industrial action is planned for Thursday, union officials said.

The strike, supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots, follows a walk-off by ground crew on Friday at airports around the country, News Corp reported Saturday.

Jetstar is consolidating some services, "up-gauging aircraft, re-timing flights" and operating supplementary Qantas and QantasLink services to buffer the impact on customers of the planned work stoppages, the carrier said in a Dec 11 statement. It's cancelling 44 services on Saturday and 46 on Sunday. Jetstar operates about 370 flights a day on average.

Jetstar staff are requesting more rest breaks, a 12-hour break between shifts, a 30-hour work week, and annual wage increases of 4 per cent, the Transport Workers' Union said Friday. Baggage handlers and ramp workers will take industrial action on Thursday after the airline denied workers' demands, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If we accept an effective 15 per cent net increase in pay that the union is demanding, there will be significant upward pressure on the low fares our customers rely on and we will be forced to review our investment in new aircraft and new destinations," Gareth Evans, Jetstar Group's chief executive officer, said in the statement. The CEO will hold a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

Jetstar pilots vote in favour of industrial action over pay deal

The impact to Jetstar's international flights "is expected to be minimal with limited delays and cancellations planned," the carrier said.

The Transport Workers' Union said it wrote to Jetstar urging the airline to expand investigations into safety at all airports after the workplace health and safety regulator in New South Wales state issued a notice over the risk of "serious injury" to workers.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Singapore-based airlines cut flights to HK, offer lower fares

SIA Engineering inks 10-year contract with France's Safran Aircraft Engines

Private equity bidders line up for Thomas Cook airline Condor

Airbus beats Boeing to become preferred supplier for Qantas Sydney-London flights

SIA Engineering inks 10-year contract with France's Safran Aircraft Engines

Boeing acknowledges 737 MAX won't fly until 2020

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly