You are here

Home > Transport

Job whale done as Dutch train lifted to safety

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 7:00 AM

rk_Dutch-train-whale_041120.jpg
Cranes safely lifted a Dutch metro carriage off a huge sculpture of a whale's tail on Tuesday, a day after the artwork stopped the runaway train from crashing to the ground.
PHOTO: AFP

[SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands] Cranes safely lifted a Dutch metro carriage off a huge sculpture of a whale's tail on Tuesday, a day after the artwork stopped the runaway train from crashing to the ground.

The train smashed through buffers at the end of the line at Spijkenisse near Rotterdam early on Monday and was left suspended 10m above the ground, propped up only by the huge silver monument.

In a painstaking, dawn-to-dusk operation, emergency services cut the 22-tonne front carriage from the rest of the train on Tuesday before two enormous yellow cranes lifted it to the ground.

"It took some more time than we actually wanted to," Carly Gorter, spokesperson for the Rotterdam-Rijnmond safety region, told AFP at the scene.

"It is because we couldn't really see what was under there (the carriage) and we found some things that we didn't calculate so that was a safety risk."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some superficial damage could be seen on the 20-year-old sculpture, which stands in a local park and is coincidentally named "Saved by the Whale's Tail".

The driver of the train was unhurt in the incident and there were no passengers on board at the time.

Ms Gorter said the cause of the crash remains "really unclear" but that Dutch authorities were hoping that the train's "black box" data recorder, located in the front carriage, would provide more clues.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

MH17 crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

Government grants cut SIAEC's H1 loss from S$114m to S$19m

As one IMO icon passes, which way will the organisation sail?

KLM pilots agree to extended wage freeze, clearing way for state support

Airbus wins satellite mission to gauge global warming accuracy

Lack of passenger flights squeezes air freight capacity in peak season

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 07:02 AM
Transport

MH17 crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

[THE HAGUE] A Russian suspect in the crash of flight MH17 saw no sign of the missile allegedly used to shoot down...

Nov 4, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Fresh recession fears as Europe enters new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] New lockdowns across Europe will seriously affect a nascent economic recovery, but not hurt as badly as...

Nov 4, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Social media firms on alert for Election Day misinformation

[WASHINGTON] Social media firms were on high alert Tuesday against Election Day misinformation and manipulation...

Nov 4, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

[EASTON, United States] Whether she knew it or not, Claire D'Angelo spoke for millions of Americans as she stood in...

Nov 4, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

IS claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

[VIENNA] Austrian investigators were on Tuesday piecing together the Monday evening rampage through central Vienna...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for