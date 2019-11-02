You are here

Home > Transport

Judge dismisses Uber lawsuit opposing New York vehicle licence caps

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 8:07 AM

nz_uber_021139.jpg
A Manhattan judge has dismissed Uber Technologies' lawsuit challenging a New York City law limiting the number of licences for ride-hailing services, the first such cap by a major American city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A Manhattan judge has dismissed Uber Technologies' lawsuit challenging a New York City law limiting the number of licences for ride-hailing services, the first such cap by a major American city.

In a decision made public on Friday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank rejected Uber's argument that the city wrongly gave its Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) power to enforce the cap.

Justice Frank was also unconvinced that the cap, part of Local Law 147, would impede state efforts to reduce traffic congestion through "congestion pricing" on vehicles entering high-traffic areas of Manhattan.

"It would appear that LL 147, rather than being in conflict with the congestion pricing law, in fact appears to complement it," Justice Frank wrote. His decision is dated Oct 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're disappointed that the TLC's cap that punishes drivers who are forced to rent vehicles will remain in effect," Uber said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Trump to move permanent residence to Florida

Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, said in an email: "Hardworking for-hire vehicle drivers and everyone else impacted by our congested roads should be pleased with this court ruling."

The August 2018 law was meant to give New York City greater oversight of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft.

It included a one-year freeze on new licences to for-hire vehicles, which was later extended through August 2020, and also set minimum pay standards for drivers.

The case is separate from Uber's Sept 20 challenge to a New York City "cruising cap" rule limiting how much time its drivers could spend without passengers in Manhattan south of 96th Street.

Based in San Francisco, Uber has drawn criticism from many cities that its vehicles increase congestion, and commandeer business from taxis.

The value of medallions, which are permits needed to operate yellow taxis in New York City and are distinct from ride-hailing licences, has plunged as Uber and Lyft gained popularity.

"This cap has been life saving & is the basis for any group of drivers - Uber or yellow cab - to come out of poverty & instability," Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said on Twitter.

REUTERS

Transport

Nissan names new finance chief

Fixing delayed flights

Nissan names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

China airlines hit by slides in demand on routes to Hong Kong, Taiwan

Mazda braces for 30% FY profit drop on falling car sales in US, China: Nikkei

Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations for US$1.2b

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 08:11 AM
Technology

US opens national security investigation into TikTok: sources

[NEW YORK] The US government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology's...

Nov 2, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

South-east Asia leaders to push for progress on China-backed RCEP trade pact

[BANGKOK] South-east Asian leaders will race to get a sprawling China-backed trade pact over the line at a regional...

Nov 2, 2019 06:32 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade accord will require 3 phases: White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China are on a good path to complete the first part of a trade agreement, but two...

Nov 2, 2019 06:24 AM
Government & Economy

China, US hold 'constructive' call on trade mini-deal

[WASHINGTON] Senior Chinese and US officials again sent positive signals on Friday about their efforts to formalise...

Nov 2, 2019 06:22 AM
Government & Economy

WTO authorises Chinese tariffs on US$3.6b in US goods in anti-dumping tiff

[GENEVA] A World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrator on Friday authorised China to slap tariffs on US imports worth...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly