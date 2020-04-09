You are here

Home > Transport

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for MAS

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200409_MAS_4084039.jpg
GSV submitted its proposal last month to Morgan Stanley, which Khazanah has hired to manage the airline's search for a strategic partner.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines, is sceptical about a US$2.5 billion proposal by privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) to acquire the national carrier, the New Straits Times daily reported.

The newspaper quoted managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as saying he was "cautious" about whether GSV had sufficient financial backing given the risk aversion that has hit the airline industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GSV told Reuters on Monday it has secured funding in excess of US$2.5 billion from a European bank and that it would take three to four months to get long-term financing. It submitted its proposal last month to Morgan Stanley, which Khazanah has hired to manage the airline's search for a strategic partner.

GSV also said it has a commitment from a Japanese private equity firm to inject immediate funds into the aviation group through an equity deal. It declined to the name the European bank or the Japanese private equity firm but said it was in talks with more firms about funding.

SEE ALSO

GSV bids US$2.5b for Malaysia Airlines, says funded by European bank

A Khazanah spokesman confirmed Mr Shahril had made the comment to the newspaper, adding that the sovereign wealth fund had received several proposals from various parties.

"In evaluating these proposals, emphasis is given on the respective investment structure of the proposals concerned. A structure that is dependent on heavy borrowings could jeopardise financial sustainability and add to the risk of failure in the future," he said.

GSV was set up by former Malaysia Airlines officials and professionals with aviation experience. REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 05:00 AM
Technology

Hong Kong-based BDx acquires Singapore data centre

HONG KONG-BASED Big Data Exchange (BDx) has acquired a data centre in Singapore, its first outside of the greater...

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set...

Apr 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing...

UPDATED 5 hours 18 min ago
Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.