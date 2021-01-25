You are here

KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

KLM says that has reached a compromise in which flight crew on high Covid-19 risk flights would take a rapid antigen test before departure from the Netherlands and after their return.
Amsterdam

DUTCH airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said earlier last week that it...

