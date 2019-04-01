You are here

Home > Transport

Korean Air stops serving peanuts after teens' flight disrupted by allergy

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AK_peanuts_0104.jpg
Korean Air Lines said on Sunday that it has stopped serving peanuts as snacks to customers in response to a recent incident when two teenage brothers were unable to board a flight because of a peanut allergy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

KOREAN Air Lines said on Sunday that it has stopped serving peanuts as snacks to customers in response to a recent incident when two teenage brothers were unable to board a flight because of a peanut allergy.

The brothers' parents said in media reports earlier this month that their sons were removed from a flight because the South Korean airline was unwilling to accommodate a serious peanut allergy.

The brothers were travelling from Atlanta to the Philippines but were stranded in Seoul after Korean Air did not agree to a request to stop serving peanuts around the teens because the older brother has a severe peanut allergy, media outlets including USA Today and Good Morning America reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Korean Air has had an assorted history with nuts in recent years, with its image tarnished by the infamous "nut rage" scandal of 2014.

Chief executive Cho Yang-ho's eldest daughter, Heather Cho, made headlines when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.

The carrier's shareholders removed Mr Cho from its board in a landmark vote on Wednesday over scandals stemming from the nut rage case.

He became the first founding family member of any South Korean corporate giant to be forced off a board.

Korean Air will remove food that contains peanuts from in-flight meals in several weeks, the company said in a statement.

"The decision to stop peanut products and peanut ingredients is the minimum safety measure for peanut-allergy passengers," it said. REUTERS

Transport

Private jets banned from flying out of Algeria for a month

Co-owner of Russia's S7 airline dies in plane crash near Frankfurt

EU agency said to have skipped 737 Max meeting in snub to Boeing

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

Chinese airlines post mixed results for 2018

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening