You are here

Home > Transport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport air traffic controllers may face action over MH370

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 12:00 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] An internal committee will be set up to decide on the action against the air traffic controllers who were on duty at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) the day flight MH370 went missing four years ago, says Malaysia's transport minister.

Mr Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the committee would be set up under the secretary-general immediately.

"The MH370 report stated that there was a breach of standard operating procedures, so action must be taken. However, it is complicated because at the time, air traffic controllers were under the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) but now they are under the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM)."

"We will wait for the internal committee's recommendations before taking action," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby on Tuesday (July 31).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Loke had earlier raised a motion in Parliament to extend his condolences to the next of kin of the passengers and crew members onboard the missing plane and to inform lawmakers on the report of MH370 investigations, which was made public on Monday.

Moments earlier, CAAM chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman announced he was resigning from the position.

Mr Loke deemed him the first person to take responsibility and resign after the report was released.

Mr Azharuddin had been DCA director-general when MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

HNA chief's death delaying Hong Kong Airlines share sale: source

Passenger plane crashes on take off in northern Mexico

Hundreds evacuated from Paris metro after power cut

Ryanair boss cancels bonus after flights grounded

Shipping losses continue to fall but not in SE Asia

PSA International makes first foray into Canada with acquisition of port facility stake

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades Cache Logistics Trust to 'buy'; DBS maintains 'hold'

Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 22%, CGS-CIMB downgrades stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening