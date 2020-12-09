You are here

Home > Transport

Labour group seeks help for hundreds of thousands of seafarers stranded by Covid

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 10:03 AM

rk_seafarers_091220.jpg
Hundreds of thousands of seafarers around the world are stranded at sea due to coronavirus travel restrictions, unable to go home or get medical care, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday, calling on nations to address their plight.
PHOTO: CHRIS MOISES CAÑAVERAL FOR THE STRAITS TIMES

[NEW YORK] Hundreds of thousands of seafarers around the world are stranded at sea due to coronavirus travel restrictions, unable to go home or get medical care, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday, calling on nations to address their plight.

Many shipping and transport workers have been at sea as long as 17 months or longer, as Covid-19-related restrictions make it almost impossible to rotate crews, the United Nations' (UN) labour agency said.

The ILO adopted a resolution asking nations to take action by providing medical care to seafarers in need, waiving visa or documentation requirements and designating seafarers as key workers who are allowed to go home.

"The problems faced by seafarers resulting from efforts to contain the virus have lasted unacceptably long," said ILO director general Guy Ryder in a statement.

"These key workers continue to transport the food, medicines and goods that we need, but their extended periods at sea, and the inability of seafarers ashore to relieve them, are simply unsustainable."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

About 90 per cent of world trade goods are transported by sea, and coronavirus restrictions have crippled supply chains even as lockdowns ease in some parts of the world.

Nautilus International, a union of some 20,000 shipping workers, has launched a global campaign for crew changes by Christmas.

The London-based organisation said it estimates 400,000 seafarers are stranded on ships, unable to be relieved.

Another 400,000 seafarers are home, unable to take over the jobs at sea and in serious financial hardship, it said.

At a virtual summit hosted by Britain in July, a dozen countries including the US, Germany and Singapore agreed to open up their borders to seafarers and increase the number of commercial flights to speed up repatriation efforts.

But countries must act on their commitments, the UN agency said.

In June, Pope Francis paid tribute to the stranded seafarers in a special video message, saying they were "not forgotten".

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing hit by more cancelled orders even as MAX nears return

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered: Macron

Vaccine logistics can give air cargo sector a much-needed shot in the arm

A vaccine's journey

CCCS seeks public views on SIA, Vistara's proposed commercial cooperation

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 11:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

DBS Group Research believes retailers and mall landlords in Singapore can capture a significant part of outbound...

Dec 9, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Google, Facebook win key concession in law to pay for news in Australia

[SYDNEY] Google and Facebook won a key concession in Australia as the government unveiled details of a world-first...

Dec 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees higher expenses, hunts asset management businesses

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top US$67 billion, slightly more than analysts'...

Dec 9, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson jets in to Brussels in bid to save Brexit deal

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson was Brussels-bound on Wednesday, with Britain's fading hopes for a post-Brexit...

Dec 9, 2020 10:53 AM
Garage

Airbnb, DoorDash lead 'unicorn parade' ending hot IPO year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb and DoorDash make their stock market debut this week as part of a "unicorn parade" capping a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for