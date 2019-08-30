Late-night airport arrivals about to become easier at Japan's Narita

Japan's Narita International Airport, located about 64 kilometres outside of Tokyo, has always been something of a headache for travellers.

A lack of off-hour transport options means passengers and staff on early and late flights can sometimes be left stranded. But that's about to change, with train and bus operators set to expand their schedules in order to accommodate later night flights, the airport operator said.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics around the corner and the government moving ahead with plans to authorise the building of integrated resorts that allow gambling, Japan is on track to hit its goal of seeing 40 million annual tourists. Flight routes over Tokyo are being expanded so more planes can land at Haneda, the city's other major airport that was reopened for international flights about a decade ago. With international travellers preferring to fly in and out of Haneda, which is much closer to Tokyo, Narita airport is under pressure to become more user-friendly.

"With a change in late-night flight regulations and routes, and the accompanying increase in customers, we have been working with various parties to expand restaurant and retail options at the airport, while also securing ways for people to access the airport late at night," the Narita International Airport Corp said in a statement.

East Japan Railway Co and Keisei Electric Railway Co will operate three extra trains until 10 minutes after midnight. Keisei's bus company will offer two more buses until 30 minutes after midnight, taking travellers to Tokyo. Many of those will connect with late trains still running in the capital.

Miss them, though, and you're stuck — unless you're willing to spend 28,000 yen (S$366) on a taxi into Tokyo.

BLOOMBERG