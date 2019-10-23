You are here

Home > Transport

Lion Air families to meet Indonesia safety agency ahead of report

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 11:11 AM

nz_lionair_231060.jpg
Families of those killed when a Lion Air plane crashed off Indonesia last year are expected to meet safety regulators on Wednesday to be briefed on a final report into the disaster that could be released within days.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Families of those killed when a Lion Air plane crashed off Indonesia last year are expected to meet safety regulators on Wednesday to be briefed on a final report into the disaster that could be released within days.

All 189 passengers and crew died when the 737 Max jet slammed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta last October.

The model was grounded worldwide after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa in March, killing 157 people aboard.

Preliminary investigations into both accidents implicated the plane's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an automated flight-handling mechanism that pilots were unable to control.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An initial report into the Indonesian crash also took aim at budget carrier Lion Air's safety culture.

Last month, a plaintiffs' attorney told AFP that Boeing had so far reached settlements with 11 families of victims in the crash.

On Wednesday, dozens of grieving relatives were due to meet with investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee to be briefed on the conclusions of their final report into the crash.

Indonesia media have said the report could be released as early as Friday.

The meeting comes after Boeing on Tuesday replaced the chief of its commercial plane division, the most significant executive departure since the 737 Max grounding plunged the company into crisis seven months ago.

The crashes and grounding of the Max have dented Boeing's reputation, with the crashes having already cost the US planemaker billions of dollars and sparked calls to reform its corporate culture and transparency issues.

Uncertainty continues to cloud Boeing's timeframe for returning the single-aisle jet to service.

A report released by international regulators said the US Federal Aviation Administration lacked the manpower and expertise to fully evaluate the jet's MCAS system when it certified the plane.

Boeing faced new scrutiny following text messages from November 2016 in which a Boeing pilot described the MCAS during a simulation as "running rampant" and behaving in an "egregious" manner.

Boeing shared the messages with the Department of Justice in February.

But the FAA learned of their existence only recently and publicly criticised Boeing for withholding the documents.

The aviation giant, which faces scores of lawsuits, said earlier this year it would spend US$100 million on communities and families affected by the 737 Max disasters.

AFP

Transport

Tesla's futuristic door handles blamed for death in fiery wreck

Boeing replaces head of commercial plane division amid 737 Max crisis

High crimes on the high seas

Renault chairman vows to get Nissan alliance back on track

Hover-taxi whizzes over Singapore, firm eyes Asian push

Boeing's 737 MAX crisis deepens, hitting shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly