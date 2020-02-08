Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the US government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement.

"We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the US Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," it said.

REUTERS