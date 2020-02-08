You are here

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 9:13 AM

US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.
[WASHINGTON] US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the US government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement.

"We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the US Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," it said.

