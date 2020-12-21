You are here

Home > Transport

Lockheed Martin inks US$4.4b deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 10:04 AM

[BENGALURU] Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to buy US rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for US$4.4 billion, including debt and net cash.

The deal is Lockheed's biggest acquisition since Jim Taiclet took over as chief executive in June. He is seeking to beef up the company's propulsion capabilities amid competition from new entrants such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, for space contracts with the US government.

"Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer," Mr Taiclet said in a statement.

"As part of Lockheed Martin, we will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration," Aerojet's CEO Eileen Drake said in a statement.

Lockheed said it will pay US$56 per share for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a 33 per cent premium to Friday's closing price. The purchase price will be reduced to US$51 per share after the payment of a pre-closing special dividend, Lockheed added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company already uses Aerojet Rocketdyne's propulsion systems in its aeronautics, missiles and fire control offerings.

Lockheed said the transaction, which is set to be scrutinised by regulators given the company's leading position in the defence sector, is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Mr Taiclet took the top job at Lockheed in June and closed on a deal to buy Integration Innovation, a Huntsville, Alabama-based hypersonic weapon software and systems maker, by November.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

Flights cancelled, holidays in disarray as Sydney battles pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak

Saudi Arabia halts international flights over virus variant

EuroSports Global revs up for electric growth

Airlines baulk at refunds after UK's sudden change on lockdown

Dutch ban UK flights to stop spread of mutated virus strain

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start slightly lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as investors gave a shrug to news that US...

Dec 21, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares retreated at the opening bell on Monday, tracking a lower close in US markets on Friday.

Dec 21, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.07...

Dec 21, 2020 09:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings has set up a new student accommodation fund named Paideia Capital UK Trust with...

Dec 21, 2020 09:17 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as virus cases resurge in Sydney

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped marginally on Monday, with energy and financial stocks leading the declines,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

More restructuring, insolvency cases likely in 2021 as reliefs end

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for