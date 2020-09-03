You are here

London's Heathrow Airport could axe up to 1,200 jobs

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 12:14 AM

[LONDON] London's Heathrow Airport could axe up to 1,200 jobs, around a quarter of its frontline roles, as a result of a downturn in the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The airport has informed union officials that it was triggering a 45-day consultation period about the proposed cuts, Sky News said, citing unidentified sources.

REUTERS

