London's Heathrow Airport could axe up to 1,200 jobs
[LONDON] London's Heathrow Airport could axe up to 1,200 jobs, around a quarter of its frontline roles, as a result of a downturn in the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
The airport has informed union officials that it was triggering a 45-day consultation period about the proposed cuts, Sky News said, citing unidentified sources.
