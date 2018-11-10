LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REVISIONS to parking requirements for private and commercial developments will kick in from 1 Feb next year, which the Land Transport Authority (LTA) says would give developers greater flexibility in managing parking provisions.
The new Range-based Parking Provision
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg