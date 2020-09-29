LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has purchased another 40 trains from Bombardier Transportation for around S$337.8 million as part of the long-term fleet renewal programme for the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL).
The new trains will arrive in batches,...
