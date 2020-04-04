You are here

Home > Transport

LTA to cease ERP charges at all gantries from April 6 to May 4

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 12:37 PM

[SINGAPORE] With the introduction of enhanced safe-distancing measures announced on Friday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will cease Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries, starting from next Monday.

The ERP charges will cease from Sunday at midnight, and will resume when the elevated set of safe distancing measures are lifted.

The LTA is expecting an immediate and significant reduction in traffic volume once these measures are implemented.

The multi-ministry task force announced a circuit breaker on Friday, including full home-based learning and the closure of most physical workplaces, to pre-empt escalating coronavirus infections.

The Health Ministry said the heightened safe distancing measures will be in place for four weeks - two incubation cycles - from next Tuesday until May 4.

SEE ALSO

Tesla cuts contractors from California, Nevada factories

The LTA had earlier announced a set of reduced ERP charges to be implemented from next Monday.

The authority said it would be monitoring the situation closely, and urged all Singaporeans to adhere to all safe-distancing measures.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Tesla cuts contractors from California, Nevada factories

ComfortDelGro waives cab rental for a month with suspension of non-essential services

SembMarine safe from SGX watch-list despite 3 years of losses

Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

BMW in dash for cash as German car sales plummet

Japanese airline ANA negotiating 1 trillion yen credit line with DBJ

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 4, 2020 01:41 PM
Transport

Tesla cuts contractors from California, Nevada factories

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc is cutting contractors from its US car and battery plants, CNBC reported on Friday, citing...

Apr 4, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

88-year-old man dies of Covid-19, 6th such death in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A sixth patient has died from the coronavirus infection in Singapore, the Health Ministry said on...

Apr 4, 2020 12:06 PM
Government & Economy

Govt to enhance Jobs Support Scheme, waive foreign worker levy for April

[SINGAPORE] The Jobs Support Scheme will be further enhanced and foreign worker levies will be waived for April, as...

Apr 4, 2020 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

ESG to partly fund commission costs for F&B players on Deliveroo, foodpanda and GrabFood

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will partly cover the commission costs for F&B players on Deliveroo, foodpanda and...

Apr 4, 2020 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

US businesses swarm coronavirus bailout fund after days of confusion

[NEW YORK] Like many small business owners, New York City restaurateur Dan Kluger spent his Friday scrambling to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.