You are here

Home > Transport

Lucio Tan’s Philippine Air to name president as revamp continues

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 11:45 AM

[MANILA] Philippine Airlines Inc is expected to name a new president Monday, replacing Jaime Bautista, who abruptly quit the post last month.

Gilbert Santa Maria, who was chief operating officer of IBEX Global Solutions Plc, tops the list of nominees, according to two people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the decision has yet to be made. Philippine Air's board of directors will meet on July 29.

Asked to confirm if Santa Maria has been chosen, Philippine Air majority owner Lucio Tan said Friday on the sidelines of a central-bank event, "that's true," without elaborating. Santa Maria didn't immediately respond to mobile-phone messages seeking comment.

Mr Tan, the Philippines' second-richest man, has been interim president as Asia's oldest airline undergoes management changes that started with Mr Bautista's retirement. Early this month, the carrier named new heads for its commercial and human resources departments. Vivienne Tan, executive vice president and daughter of Lucio, is assisting her father in day-to-day operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The announcement as to who will be the next PAL President and COO will be made at the appropriate time," Philippine Air spokesman Cielo Villaluna said Thursday, before the interview with Mr Tan. "It is the PAL Board which will make the decision and carry out the confirmation process, after which the required disclosures will be made."

Philippine Air in May completed changes to its long-haul jet fleet with the arrival of its sixth Airbus A350-900 aircraft that's designed for extra-long flights to North America and Europe. It's aiming to cut costs by reducing flights to destinations like the Middle East where there's overcapacity, Mr Bautista said weeks before his retirement.

PAL Holdings Inc, the publicly-listed parent of Philippine Air, cut its net loss to 4.33 billion pesos (S$115.6 million) in 2018 from 7.33 billion pesos in 2017 as earnings from passengers and cargo rose. At end-2018, Philippine Air's international network covered 39 cities in 18 countries and accounted for about 80 per cent of net revenue, while its domestic route covering 39 cities made up the rest.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Southwest won't fly 737 Max until 2020 as grounding hits airline earnings

Cycle & Carriage Singapore enters car-leasing business, partners Gojek

Boeing considers halting production of the 737 Max

Nissan's pain worsens amid 99% earnings plunge, 12,500 job cuts

Malaysia restarts rail project with China after cost cut

French 'flying man' fails to cross Channel on jet-powered hoverboard

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly