You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa digital, finance executive to leave

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 10:52 PM

[BERLIN] Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is leaving after the succesful conclusion of negotiations for a government bailout, the German airline said on Friday.

Mr Dirks, who joined the board in May 2017 from Telefonica Deutschland, initially led the expansion of Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings and more recently took over the finance department at short notice, the group said.

Lufthansa said chief executive Carsten Spohr would temporarily be assigned the portfolio.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Amazon agrees to buy self-driving startup Zoox for over US$1b: report

Bain buys Virgin Australia in bold bet on shattered industry

Major US airline CEOs to hold White House meeting Friday

Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4b euros to Air France-KLM bailout

US aviation unions ask Congress for another US$32b bailout

Singapore Airlines could take India market share from Emirates, Etihad

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending rebounds; income plunges

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rebounded by the most on record in May, but the gains are not likely to be...

Jun 26, 2020 10:40 PM
Technology

Tencent's Twitch streaming rival is hiding in plain sight

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings is rolling out a live-streaming service similar to Amazon.com's Twitch in the US,...

Jun 26, 2020 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

Over US$30b needed to develop Covid-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and...

Jun 26, 2020 10:26 PM
Technology

Samsung group heir should not be indicted, South Korea panel recommends

[SEOUL] An external review panel in South Korea recommended that prosecutors should not indict Samsung Group heir...

Jun 26, 2020 10:05 PM
Technology

Rakuten's 5G roll-out on track; eyes taking tech abroad this year

[BANGALORE] Rakuten said on Friday its Japanese wireless network was on track to begin 5G services in September,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.