You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa lowers 2019 targets over 'low-cost' competition

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 7:03 AM

BP_Lufthansa_170619_29.jpg
German airline group Lufthansa said Sunday it has revised lower its 2019 outlook due to intense competition from low-cost carriers in Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German airline group Lufthansa said Sunday it has revised lower its 2019 outlook due to intense competition from low-cost carriers in Europe.

It now expects the group to reach an operating margin of between 5.5 to 6.5 per cent, compared with an earlier estimate of 6.5 to 8.0 per cent, Lufthansa said in a statement.

The revision corresponds to an operating profit of between 2.0 to 2.4 billion euros (S$3.1 billion to S$3.3 billion). The outlook also factors in a fuel cost increase of 550 million euros.

Lufthansa stressed that "long-haul business continues to be strong, in particular on transatlantic and Asian routes".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But long-haul, it added, "only partially offsets yield pressure in European short-haul business," especially in Germany and Austria.

On its low-cost competitors, Lufthansa has accused them of being ready to accept considerable losses in order to expand their share of the market.

Lufthansa plunged into the red in the first quarter of this year, but as of April was still sticking to its annual targets, which it has now been pressured to change.

AFP

Transport

War risk insurance spirals higher for Middle East tankers

Same source behind tanker, airport attacks, says Saudi Arabia

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

Court grants American Airlines' request to end "devastating" slowdown by unions

VW aims to raise 1.9b euros from Traton truck unit IPO

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings
2 Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant
3 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
4 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
5 Korean Air CEO's widow, ‘nut-rage’ daughter avoid jail time for smuggling luxury goods

Must Read

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BP_durian_170619_5.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

BP_Jakarta_170619_6.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
ASEAN Business

E-opportunities in Indonesia's Industry 4.0

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening