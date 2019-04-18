You are here

Home > Transport

Lyft investors sue over slump, claiming IPO was overhyped

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 10:57 AM

BP_Lyft_180419_52.jpg
Lyft Inc was sued by investors who claim the ride-sharing company overstated its market position when it went public last month, leading to a dramatic plunge in its stock price.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Lyft Inc was sued by investors who claim the ride-sharing company overstated its market position when it went public last month, leading to a dramatic plunge in its stock price.

Two separate class-action complaints against Lyft, as well as its officers and directors and underwriters, were filed Wednesday in state court in the company's hometown, San Francisco.

Since going public March 28, Lyft has declined 17 per cent to US$59.51. That compares with the offering price of US$72. The stock sold off sharply amid larger rival Uber Technologies' filing for an initial public offering last week, as investors will soon have another option to bet on the potential of ride-sharing and gig-economy.

The investors claim Lyft was exaggerating in its prospectus when it said its US market share was 39 per cent. In both suits, the plaintiffs also dinged the company for failing to tell investors that it was about to recall more than a 1,000 of the bikes in its ride-share program.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the lawsuits.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

UPDATE 1-Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of successful bids for grounded airline

AirAsia's plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off

Boeing making 'steady progress' on path to certifying 737 MAX software update: CEO

Japan intervened to stall Nissan-Renault merger, emails show

Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit

Car COEs continue to surge

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening