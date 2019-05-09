You are here

Home > Transport

Lyft plunges to low as loss overshadows revenue growth

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:44 AM

lwx_lyft_090519_67.jpg
Lyft shares tumbled to a record low on Wednesday after the newly public ride-sharing company reported a steep quarterly loss that was seen as offsetting better-than-expected revenue growth.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Lyft shares tumbled to a record low on Wednesday after the newly public ride-sharing company reported a steep quarterly loss that was seen as offsetting better-than-expected revenue growth.

Shares fell 11 per cent to US$52.91 in New York, its lowest price since becoming a public company in March. The slide, its third decline in as many days, trimmed its market value to US$15.25 billion, near the US$15.1 billion private value prior to its offering. The stock has lost 27 per cent since its debut. The rout comes as its larger competitor, Uber Technologies, plans to price its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday night.

Analysts were broadly positive on the results, though Stifel conceded that the quarterly loss "will likely be difficult for some investors to look past", and Piper Jaffray wrote that the stock "may not be the right fit for all investors" given its "materially unprofitable state".

Nevertheless, at least three firms raised their price targets, viewing the growth in revenue and active riders as positive signs for Lyft's long-term prospects. They also pointed to an agreement with Waymo as a potential tailwind.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Here's what analysts are saying about the results:

- Piper Jaffray, Michael Olson: The stock "may not be the right fit for all investors, given the company's current materially unprofitable state, but for those with a long-term view, and patience, we recommend owning shares at these levels". He expects Lyft to be a long-term beneficiary of ride-sharing and "autonomous tech". Overweight rating, US$78 price target.

- KeyBanc Capital Markets, Andy Hargreaves: "Lyft is performing well and retains a strong top-line growth outlook. However, the ride-sharing market appears to be slowing and the degree of long-term profitability remains uncertain." Sector weight rating.

- Jefferies, Brent Thill: The company showed both "strong momentum" in revenue and other metrics, and "significant progress in reducing losses". The valuation is "attractive," and Jefferies expects the stock to recover as "misconceptions clear". Buy rating, price target raised to US$90 from US$86.

- Cowen, John Blackledge: Lyft is well positioned to scale "as secular tailwinds drive rising user penetration & frequency". Outperform rating. Price target raised by US$1 to US$78.

- Stifel, Scott Devitt: The quarter was a "positive as the company progresses towards its long-term goals", and its active rider growth "has the potential to outperform expectations over the medium to long term". While the company's "deep losses will likely be difficult for some investors to look past", growth in riders and revenue "will be the near- to mid- term proxy of Lyft's success as a business". Buy rating, price target raised to US$70 from US$68.

- Canaccord Genuity, Michael Graham: The competitive landscape is becoming "increasingly rational", which should ease concerns about pricing. Lyft has all the "hallmarks of an attractive growth equity investment", including a large addressable market, a value that should only get better as it scales, and a business model "that holds solid room for upside". Keeps buy rating and US$75 target.

WHAT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SAYS

- Mandeep Singh, technology analyst: A partnership with Waymo "puts the company in a better position to take advantage of its scale and network effects and build out services in autonomous vehicles, scooters and perhaps food delivery". However, competition and other factors could limit Lyft's Ebitda margin in the near term.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

What Uber's IPO tells us about SoftBank's big ride-hailing bet

Qantas Airways forecasts record annual revenue

Rideshare firms worsened congestion in San Francisco: study

General Motors unveils US$700m Ohio investment, plans to sell shuttered plant

Uber, Lyft drivers strike to press demands on rideshare firms

COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening