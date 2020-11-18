You are here

Home > Transport

Maersk confident about shipping recovery beyond 2020

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:53 PM

AK_maerskcon_1811.jpg
Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday it is confident about the outlook for shipping beyond 2020 as a second wave of coronavirus infections has only had a limited impact on global freight volumes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday it is confident about the outlook for shipping beyond 2020 as a second wave of coronavirus infections has only had a limited impact on global freight volumes.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping line, has recovered faster than expected after the pandemic halted trade around the world, benefiting from higher retail sales in the United States.

"The second wave of coronavirus infections has had relatively limited impact on trade volumes," chief executive Soren Skou told a news briefing after announcing third-quarter results in line with preliminary numbers published last month.

The company on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing increased momentum in the fourth quarter in global container volumes and freight rates.

Shipping executives last month warned that a rally in freight rates fuelled by surging shipments into the United States could slow because of new Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"One thing we've learned is that it doesn't really matter if a society is in lockdown or not, because consumers spend their money online instead of going to the mall," Mr Skou said.

"A lot of the money consumers haven't been able to spend on holidays or at restaurants, bars or sporting events, have instead been spend buying things like flat screen TVs or new shoes," he said.

While Mr Skou forecasts global container volumes to contract by 4 per cent-5 per cent this year, he forecasts a return to normal next year with global container volumes slightly above 2019 levels.

Maersk also announced a new share buy-back programme of up to US$1.60 billion, a decision that was "supported by the strong earnings and free cash flow generation seen in 2020." In line with preliminary numbers announced last month, Maersk said third-quarter sales fell slightly from last year to US$9.92 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 39 per cent to US$2.3 billion.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing Max cleared to fly as FAA lifts long grounding

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

Japan Airlines raises more than expected US$1.8b in new share sale

GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable

COE prices close mostly higher

Nissan's UK business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal: COO

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital unit issues letter of demand against JV partner

RICH Capital Holdings' indirect subsidiary Oxley Batam has issued a letter of demand against a joint-venture partner...

Nov 18, 2020 09:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Boerse to buy Institutional Shareholder Services

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse agreed to buy a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services, a transaction...

Nov 18, 2020 09:25 PM
Transport

Boeing Max cleared to fly as FAA lifts long grounding

[NEW YORK] Boeing's 737 MAX can safely return to the skies with an extensive package of fixes, US regulators ruled,...

Nov 18, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the...

Nov 18, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit non-executive director resigns for board renewal; new director appointed

SPH Reit non-executive director David Chia Chay Poh, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for