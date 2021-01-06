You are here

Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 7:50 PM

Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday that new lockdowns in Europe had not dented demand for shipping and that the current "historically high" container freight rates are expected to continue for at least some weeks.
"There are simply not enough containers in the world to cope with the current demand," chief commercial officer Vincent Clerc told a media briefing.

"We don't really see a big change in demand, even with new lockdowns in Europe. The current high container demand will continue at least for some weeks," he said.

