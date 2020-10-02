You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia Airlines reaching out lessors, creditors as it plans urgent restructuring

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 4:27 PM

af_msia-airlines_021020.jpg
Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it has reached out to lessors, creditors and key suppliers as the company embarks on an urgent restructuring exercise.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it has reached out to lessors, creditors and key suppliers as the company embarks on an urgent restructuring exercise.

Its statement comes in the wake of news that its parent company has told lessors the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after November unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The airline said it intended for the restructuring exercise to be completed over the next few months, but if that is not possible, the group "will have no choice but to take more drastic measures". Malaysia Airlines also said it is committed to ensure its restructuring exercise is duly implemented in a fair manner through any form of mechanism that is appropriate.

It added the negative financial impact from the Covid-19 crisis has been unprecedented, forcing the group "to take drastic steps in revising its business plan to ensure relevance and survival".

REUTERS

SEE ALSO

Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash: letter

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash: letter

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Virus-hit Rolls-Royce boosts finances with £5 billion plan

Lion Air's founders planning to launch new airline in Indonesia

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Ford's new CEO shakes up senior management team

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 04:49 PM
Consumer

Beckham's Guild Esports jumps in London trading debut

[LONDON] Guild Esports, which counts retired soccer star David Beckham among its investors, gains as much as 13 per...

Oct 2, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

[TOKYO] Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a...

Oct 2, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

Fintech startup RootAnt bags nearly US$1.5m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED fintech startup RootAnt has bagged almost US$1.5 million in a seed funding round led by...

Oct 2, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan, in talks with US

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while...

Oct 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

[SINGAPORE] The woman sued for defamation, that was ruled in favour of a surgeon on appeal, lacked "good faith" when...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.