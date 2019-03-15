You are here

Malaysia Airlines reviewing order for 25 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 12:54 PM

Malaysia Airlines is reviewing its order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after recent crashes involving the model, the airline said on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines is reviewing its order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after recent crashes involving the model, the airline said on Friday.

In response to a Reuters query, Malaysia's national carrier said in an email it "had started its process of due diligence to ascertain future operations of the Boeing 737 MAX in light of the recent incidents."

The airline said it is currently reviewing its overall 737 MAX programme.

The financially troubled airline has ordered for 25 737 MAX jets, expected for delivery starting in 2020. (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Reuters

