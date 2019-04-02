Malaysia asks for six more months to deliberate on JB-Singapore RTS link

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA is asking for six more months from Singapore to deliberate on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) that will link Johor Baru to Singapore.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Malaysia needs until September to study how it can reduce the cost of the RTS and how the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg