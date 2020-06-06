You are here

Malaysia prime minister appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 9:40 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday appointed Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, as chairman of Malaysia Airlines.

Mr Wan Zulkiflee will take over as chairman of the national carrier effective on July 1, Muhyiddin said in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, the executive vice-president and group chief financial officer at Petronas, will take over as group CEO of the energy company.

State media Bernama had reported earlier on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, that Mr Wan Zulkiflee was expected to announce his resignation from Petronas.

REUTERS

