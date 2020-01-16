You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia rejects all bids to buy its biggest highway operator

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 4:13 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has rejected all bids from companies seeking to buy stakes in the nation's biggest highway concession-holder, as the government sets out another plan to lower toll fares to meet an election pledge.

The Cabinet has decided that state funds Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will maintain their stakes in toll road operator PLUS Malaysia Bhd, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told reporters on Thursday. The government has studied all proposals from the private sector, he said, without naming the bidders.

Instead, the government will cut toll fares by 18 per cent from the current rate and keep them unchanged despite inflation or changes to traffic, Dr Mahathir said.

"Remember that the 18 per cent is fixed at today's rate, which means that in 30 years' time that 18 per cent, I mean the toll rate will be very very low indeed," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government has struggled to fulfill its election promise of abolishing toll fares as part of a plan to help lower living costs. Negotiations to acquire the remaining concessions for four separate highways from Gamuda Bhd has hit multiple delays since the RM6.2 billion (S$2.05 billion) acquisition was first announced in June.

SEE ALSO

M+S confirms S$1.58 billion Duo sale to Allianz-Gaw team-up

PLUS is 51 per cent-owned by Khazanah through UEM Group Bhd, with the rest owned by EPF. The company operates the country's longest expressway connecting the southern border with Singapore to cities near the northern border with Thailand.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Hyundai, Kia invest US$110m in UK electric-van startup Arrival

Toyota investing US$400m in flying car company

Malaysia Airlines suspends 737 MAX deliveries

Boeing's 'very bad' internal messages likely to boost crash victim suits

Hyundai unveils first Genesis SUV in renewed overseas premium push

Honda, Isuzu power up fuel cell partnership for heavy-duty trucks

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

Nestle to spend up to 2b Swiss francs on recycled-plastic plan

[ZURICH] Nestle SA plans to spend as much as two billion Swiss francs (S$2.79 billion) to shift towards using more...

Jan 16, 2020 04:03 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares breach 7,000 level on Sino-US trade deal

[SYDNEY] Australian shares surged past the 7,000 level for the first time ever on Thursday, as demand for risky...

Jan 16, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore exceeds forecast with S$15.2b in fixed asset investments in 2019

SINGAPORE attracted S$15.2 billion in fixed asset investments (FAI) in 2019, far exceeding the...

Jan 16, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks climb amid cautious optimism after Sino-US trade deal

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended firmer on Thursday, led by automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, though investors...

Jan 16, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes slightly up following US-China deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher in thin trade on Thursday following the signing of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly