You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia restarts rail project with China after cost cut

Its RM65.5b price tag has been whittled down to RM44b; financing costs have been cut by RM12.6b
Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA restarted the China-linked East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project on Thursday, after having downsized building costs by a third to lighten the government's debt burden.

The rail project, led by China Communications Construction and Malaysia Rail Link, was cancelled a year ago by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's new government on the grounds of its RM 65.5 billion (S$14.4 billion) price tag. He revived talks later and in April struck a deal with China to cut it down to RM44 billion.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at the relaunch of the project in the east coast state of Terengganu on Thursday that Malaysia hopes that the ECRL would bring economic benefits to the country, not just in construction, but that it would also link the country's ports by rail.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hence the shipping and logistics industry would certainly enjoy more encouraging industry growth."

The rail project is one of several infrastructure projects Dr Mahathir has sought to revive to stoke economic growth following a wave of spending cuts and a corruption crackdown last year following his election victory. For China, the resumption may be a boon for its Belt and Road Initiative, under which Asian governments from Myanmar to the Maldives are reassessing Chinese investments amid concerns over sovereignty and big loans.

The 640km rail will connect Peninsular Malaysia's economically-lagging eastern coast to states near the capital of Kuala Lumpur when it is completed in 2026.

The amended deal increases local contractors' participation and realigns certain routes.

Malaysia will sign a supplementary agreement soon with Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China, under which the interest on its loan for the rail project will be reduced, said Mr Loke. The Exim Bank loan is to finance 85 per cent of the RM44 billion project, he said.

Malaysia will save about RM12.6 billion in financing costs, Malaysia Rail Link chief executive Darwis Abdul Razak told reporters. Financing costs will be reduced to RM24 billion from RM36 billion, he said.

The project's cost had ballooned as construction got underway, with the finance ministry estimating that the price tag could hit RM81 billion ringgit.

Dr Mahathir said the original cost was inflated and would have been lower if the deal - inked during his predecessor Najib Razak's time under China's Belt and Road Initiative - was offered through an open tender. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Cycle & Carriage Singapore enters car-leasing business, partners Gojek

Boeing considers halting production of the 737 Max

Nissan's pain worsens amid 99% earnings plunge, 12,500 job cuts

French 'flying man' fails to cross Channel on jet-powered hoverboard

Jaguar owner Tata Motors has fourth loss in five quarters as hurdles mount

Volkswagen bucks the trend in crowd of struggling carmakers

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for pound rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

VIA - A Thai visitor making a payment using Global Pay through VIA at Haneda A....jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_AIRPORT_250754.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust Q1 DPU up 3.6% to 2.31 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly