You are here

Home > Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover from Covid-19

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 7:06 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Airlines in Malaysia could take three years to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, depending on the outbreak in the country and abroad, the transport ministry said.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said earlier this week that in the Malaysian Aviation Commission's (Mavcom) revised projections for passenger traffic this year, it expects passenger numbers to shrink as much as 75.6 per cent to 26.6 million, compared with the 109.2 million passengers recorded in 2019.

"In this regard, airlines are expected to need a period of three years to fully recover the situation from the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, subject to the of the outbreak in the country and abroad," Mr Wee said in a written parliamentary reply dated Monday.

Airlines globally have taken a hit from the pandemic as governments shut borders and grounded flights to contain the spread of the virus.

Mavcom first revised lower its 2020 passenger traffic forecast in June, expecting a contraction of as much as 50.3 per cent to 54.3 million passengers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Wee said passenger demand had fallen from 280,321 a day in January to 59,378 a day in September, adding that the ministry continued to work with the Tourism Ministry and airlines to increase the public's confidence to use aviation services to revive the domestic tourism sector.

For international tourism, he said the ministry "welcomes the government's efforts to implement the concept of travel bubbles to some countries such as Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and Japan".

Malaysia's national carrier Malaysia Airlines and the long-haul unit of AirAsia Group, AirAsia X , have both cut staff and announced restructuring plans.

AirAsia Group has also lowered its market recovery expectations.

The Malaysian arm of Indonesia's Lion Air, Malindo Air has also launched a retrenchment exercise.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

Drone taxis and bags of rice take flight in downtown Seoul

China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, seventh straight monthly gain

SpaceX wins Nasa blessing to ferry astronauts to space station

Walmart partners GM's Cruise on self-driving delivery pilot in Arizona

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N's FY20 earnings hit by less fizzy soda sales

BEVERAGE and publishing company Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Wednesday posted a 2.1 per cent dip in net profit to S...

Nov 11, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit mulls fund managers' requisition notice asking for EOGM

THE board of the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday said it...

Nov 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 11, 2020 06:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

[PARIS] Louis Dreyfus Company has agreed to sell a large stake to Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ, ending...

Nov 11, 2020 06:18 PM
Transport

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

[KUALA LUMPUR] Airlines in Malaysia could take three years to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, depending...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, seventh straight monthly gain

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for