Maritime award clinched by woman lawyer for the first time

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE International Maritime Centre (Individual) Award has for the first time gone to a woman, a lawyer who was last year named among the world's top 10 maritime lawyers by Lloyd's List.
Gina Lee-Wan, partner and co-head of the Maritime and Aviation Practice at Allen &
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg