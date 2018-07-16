You are here
Maritime use of large-scale 3D printing seen in 3-5 years
Observers say technology needs better cost efficiency, third-party certification and laying building blocks for value chain
Singapore
ADVANCEMENT in 3D printing is making the application of the technology possible for some ship components in Singapore, but industry-wide applications will take some time, observers say.
3D printing, or laser added additive manufacturing, is expected to take off in a big
