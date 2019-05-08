You are here

Home > Transport

Mexico confirms 13 dead in luxury jet crash

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 1:19 PM

lwx_jet_090519_157.jpg
Mexican authorities found on Tuesday human remains that confirm the death of the 13 people on board a luxury jet that crashed over the weekend in the north of the country.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MONTERREY] Mexican authorities found on Tuesday human remains that confirm the death of the 13 people on board a luxury jet that crashed over the weekend in the north of the country.

The private plane took off on Sunday from Las Vegas and was traveling to the Mexican city of Monterrey but crashed in a mountainous area difficult to access, where forensic experts had to arrive by helicopter.

The experts "recovered all the bodies - there are 13 of them," Coahuila state attorney general Gerardo Marquez said.

He explained that seven of the bodies were "practically intact" but burned, while the other six were "reduced to very small fragments" due to the impact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The remains were identified thanks to the positions in which the bodies were found among the debris of the aircraft. Further identification will take place by analyzing teeth and bone fragments.

Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet late Sunday, after it abruptly lost altitude over Coahuila.

Only the wings and the tail were left intact while the fuselage was badly charred and shattered.

Aboard the plane were two executives of the Mexican oil services company Typhoon Offshore, along with eight relatives, according to a company statement.

The group had come to Las Vegas to attend a fight in which Mexican boxer Saul "El Canelo" Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the United States.

On Twitter, the athlete expressed sorrow over the incident, saying "my prayers are with their relatives."

The other three people who died were the crew of the plane, a twin-engine Bombardier Challenger 600 series.

Coahuila Undersecretary of Civil Protection Francisco Martinez pointed to changing weather, with storms, hailstorms and strong winds as a possible cause of the crash.

AFP

Transport

Car ploughs into young children in Japan, leaving several injured

Toyota annual net profit drops by a quarter

Grab weighing spin-off of payments, financial services units: FT

Uber drivers eye IPO riches, call for strike in US and UK

Russia probes pilot error after deadly plane blaze

Lyft loss widens to US$1.1b, unveils Waymo partnership

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening