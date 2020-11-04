You are here

Home > Transport

Mitsubishi Motors reports Q2 loss due to coronavirus slump

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 5:39 PM

AK_mm_0411.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors on Wednesday reported a 29.3 billion yen (S$381.3 million) operating loss in the three months ended Sept 30 compared with a 6.3 billion yen profit a year earlier as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Mitsubishi Motors on Wednesday reported a 29.3 billion yen (S$381.3 million) operating loss in the three months ended Sept 30 compared with a 6.3 billion yen profit a year earlier as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of the Outlander SUV is cutting its workforce and production capacity, and is closing unprofitable dealerships in a bid to slash fixed costs by a fifth within two years.

Japan's sixth largest automaker kept its full-year forecast for a operating loss of 140 billion yen. That is more than an average estimate for a 115.2 billion yen loss compiled from 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In a bid to lift annual operating profit to 50 billion yen by 2023 the junior member of the Nissan-Renault automaking group is also reducing its presence in Europe and North America to focus on Asia.

As part of that it will halt production of its Pajero SUV crossover model next year, and close the plant in Japan that makes it.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

COE prices drop across the board following start of higher 3-month quota

BMW Q3 profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

California projected to pass proposition to treat Uber drivers as contractors

Malaysia says over 2,600 Malindo Air employees affected by retrenchment plan

MH17 crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

Job whale done as Dutch train lifted to safety

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 05:43 PM
Transport

COE prices drop across the board following start of higher 3-month quota

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the latest tender on Wednesday (...

Nov 4, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.16...

Nov 4, 2020 05:09 PM
Government & Economy

Trump falsely claims victory with election too close to call

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump falsely declared early Wednesday he had won re-election against Joe Biden and...

Nov 4, 2020 04:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Denmark's Danske Bank lowers cap for negative rates on retail deposits

[COPENHAGEN] Danske Bank will lower the cap for applying negative interest rates to retail deposits to cope with an...

Nov 4, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide on US vote uncertainty

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday on US election uncertainty as President...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for