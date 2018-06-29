Mobike announces deposit-free policy for existing and new users after oBike exit

MOBIKE will no longer require security deposits in Singapore, the bicycle rental startup said as rival oBike came under criticism for failing to return monies to its customers.

In a press statement on Friday, the firm announced a deposit-free policy for new and existing users who have registered a Mobike account with a Singapore phone number.

The one-time, fully refundable deposit of S$49 was previously introduced at Mobike's launch in Singapore in March 2017 to encourage the use of the smart bikes.

According to Mobike, the company has determined through data-driven analysis that its services are widely used in Singapore, and thus riders can be freed from a deposit.

Upon receiving a request, Mobike will start the refund process immediately, and the credit will be refunded into users' account within 10 working days, the company said.

Added Sharon Meng, country manager of Mobike Singapore: "We would like to thank our riders in Singapore for helping to cultivate a healthy and enjoyable bike sharing experience for all. In our show of appreciation, we are waiving deposits for Singapore-registered users."

"We are also thankful to the local authorities for their support for user education and improving infrastructure. We are fully prepared to work with local authorities, and will continue investing in technologies to improve our services."

Mobike's latest announcement comes after oBike on Monday announced the shutdown of its Singapore operations, citing difficulties in complying with new Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations.

Earlier this month, GBikes, which is supported by financial technologies firm FinTechSG, also told users that it would stop its service in July.