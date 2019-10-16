You are here
Money FM podcast: Cars@Expo review
Chasing Cars: Cars@Expo review
16:51 min
Synopsis: On Chasing Cars this week Julian Kho from sgcartmart and Claressa Monteiro talk about last weekend's successful Cars@Expo which saw an uptick in car purchases, causing COE prices to rise across all categories.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3
