Money FM podcast: Cars@Expo review

Chasing Cars: Cars@Expo review

16:51 min

Synopsis: On Chasing Cars this week Julian Kho from sgcartmart and Claressa Monteiro talk about last weekend's successful Cars@Expo which saw an uptick in car purchases, causing COE prices to rise across all categories.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

