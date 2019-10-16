You are here

Money FM podcast: Cars@Expo review

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars: Cars@Expo review

16:51 min

Synopsis: On Chasing Cars this week Julian Kho from sgcartmart and Claressa Monteiro talk about last weekend's successful Cars@Expo which saw an uptick in car purchases, causing COE prices to rise across all categories.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

