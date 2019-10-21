Money FM podcast: Challenging times ahead for Jetstar Asia

The Breakfast Huddle: Challenges faced by Jetstar Asia in the increasingly crowded low cost carrier market

15:15 min

Synopsis: Low cost carriers are making it even easier for us to travel around the world even with a tight budget. But in recent times, the low cost carrier market has been getting more competitive. Barathan Pasupathi, chief executive officer, Jetstar Asia, tells us what Jetstar Asia is doing to remain one of the leading low cost carrier companies in this region.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt