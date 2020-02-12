You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Going car-less

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Chasing Cars: Going car-less

15:52 min

Synopsis: Chasing Cars explores the option of going car-less. We discuss private hire, car-sharing, and short term lease possibilities.
 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

