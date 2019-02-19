Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Singapore is building an electric motorcycle

You are here

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Coffee with Claressa: Singapore is building an electric motorcycle

16:31 mins

Synopsis: Local company ESG is putting its money where its mouth is and joining the sustainable mobility movement by developing an electric motorcycle through its company EST. Why? We find out from Melvin Goh CEO and executive chairman of ESG and Joel Chang COO of EST. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

