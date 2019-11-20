You are here

Money FM podcast: Do we need in-car cameras?

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_Chasingcars (1).jpg

Chasing Cars: Do we need in-car cameras?

17:37 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro discuss the need for in-car cameras and what they can do in various situations.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Money FM podcast: Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

