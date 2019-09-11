Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches

Chasing cars: Reviewing hot hatches

14:17 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from SGCarMart review hot hatches like the Golf R and the Polo, placing the spotlight on their key selling points.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

