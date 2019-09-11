You are here
Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches
Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches
Chasing cars: Reviewing hot hatches
14:17 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from SGCarMart review hot hatches like the Golf R and the Polo, placing the spotlight on their key selling points.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt