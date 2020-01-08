You are here
Money FM podcast: sgCarMart's Car of the Year
Workday Afternoon: Chasing Cars: The winners and nominees of sgCarMart's Car of the Year
17:39 min
Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgCarMart and Claressa Monteiro share their opinions on the winners and nominees from the various categories of this year's sgCarMart Car of the Year - sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs, to name a few.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
