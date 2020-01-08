Money FM podcast: sgCarMart's Car of the Year

Workday Afternoon: Chasing Cars: The winners and nominees of sgCarMart's Car of the Year

17:39 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgCarMart and Claressa Monteiro share their opinions on the winners and nominees from the various categories of this year's sgCarMart Car of the Year - sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs, to name a few.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

