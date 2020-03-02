You are here

Money FM podcast: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins now

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_Paul.jpg

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins now

12:27 min

Synopsis: In Budget 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat mapped out a huge vision to phase out internal combustion engines and push for Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2040 with supporting infrastructure islandwide. Paul Welsford, vice-president, Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore, talks to us about how the Singapore government can make EVs attractive in Singapore and the advantages of driving one. 

Produced by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Rhianne Yasmin Boland of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3

