Money FM podcast: The future of the automobile industry

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars:  The future of the automobile industry

16:31 mins

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro explore the future of automobiles and discuss how ready motorists are in embracing the developments.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

