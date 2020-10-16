You are here

Home > Transport

Moscow withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 7:06 AM

[MOSCOW] Russia said on Thursday it would withdraw from consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the MH17 flight shot down over Ukraine in 2014, complaining of "vicious" attempts to pin blame on Moscow.

"Hostile acts by the Netherlands have made any continuation of the trilateral consultations and our participation senseless," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The three countries have since 2018 held discussions aimed at uncovering the cause of the disaster, in which a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit by a Soviet-designed BUK missile on July 17 2014, killing all 298 people aboard.

On board as the plane was shot down over territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists were 196 Dutch citizens and 38 Australians.

Speaking to reporters at an EU summit in Brussels, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "disappointed" and "surprised" by Russia's decision, adding that it was "especially painful" for the victims' families.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Stef Blok told Dutch lawmakers he had summoned the Russian ambassador to tell him of his "deep regrets" over the move.

But Mr Blok added that he was "committed to continuing negotiations".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba said in a statement that Russia's withdrawal "speaks volumes about its fear of the truth about what happened on July 17, 2014 in the skies over Donbass," the separatist Ukrainian region where MH17 crashed.

Moscow complained that The Hague is bringing a case against it "for its role in the destruction of flight MH17" before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) "after just three rounds of talks".

The Netherlands "thereby demonstrate their firm intention to take the vicious path... of unilaterally assigning responsibility to Russia for what happened," it added.

Dutch leaders have openly accused Russia of standing behind the deaths of its citizens. But Moscow has always forcefully denied it was involved in the crash and blamed Ukraine.

"Australia and the Netherlands have obviously not tried to understand what really happened in summer 2014, but rather just wanted to secure a confession from Russia and compensation for the victims' relatives," the foreign ministry said.

Russia will "continue its cooperation" with The Hague in the inquiry, but "in a different format", it added.

Dutch courts in March began hearing a case against four suspects, three of them Russian and one Ukrainian, accused of having caused the crash.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Fiat Chrysler to invest in electric car producton in Canada

Singapore-HK air travel bubble could see pent-up demand if it matches holiday season

Struggling Virgin Australia hires airline's first female CEO

Renault fights back with bigger electric lineup

Gold eases on buoyant dollar as US stimulus bets fade

Ryanair slashes winter flights on virus restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

EU leaders to decide tougher climate goal in December

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders on Thursday said they will decide on a more stringent climate target for 2030 at a summit in...

Oct 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

[LONDON] Roughly half of England is now under tougher coronavirus restrictions, after the government on Thursday...

Oct 16, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Trump mulls higher US stimulus offer as Mnuchin downplays deal

[WASHINGTON] Getting a new stimulus spending package approved by Congress is unlikely before the November election,...

Oct 16, 2020 06:53 AM
Technology

Twitter says investigating global platform outage

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter was working on Thursday evening to resolve a global outage of the social media platform used...

Oct 16, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

[BRUSSELS] German Chancellor Angela Merkel reported "some movement" on Thursday in talks between European Union...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for