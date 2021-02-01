 Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Transport

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:43 PM

[MUMBAI] One of the world's busiest urban rail systems situated in India's financial capital Mumbai was restarted for all commuters on Monday, 11 months after it was shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the city.

An average of eight million people were using the train services daily before the pandemic. Operations were stopped in March last year, as part of a strict lockdown imposed by the government.

Only government workers in "essential services" were allowed to travel on the train network after it was partially opened in June.

On Monday, commuters trickled into still empty train coaches, wearing masks and armed with sanitisers.

"From today, regular commuters will be allowed to travel, but only during non-peak hours," said Sumit Thakur, a spokesman for Western Railways.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mumbai has been one of worst affected cities, recording more than 300,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths since March.

"It was really bad when trains were shut. I live far away and to travel to college took a long time," said Disha Maurya, a 16 year-old student before she boarded a train.

India has recorded the world's second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, but its daily case count has dipped sharply in the last few months.

It recorded 11,427 Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking its total caseload to 10.7 million. More than 154,000 people have died in the outbreak.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

Ferrari CEO search list is said to include luxury-brand leaders

Dubai announces alliance to speed Covid vaccine delivery

Push to go electric could wipe out Japan's cheap microcars

GM's electric car push could put China in the driver's seat

New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 04:52 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound in early deals

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Feb 1, 2021 04:50 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday on bargain-buying following last week's rout, with data showing growth...

Feb 1, 2021 04:42 PM
Government & Economy

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Feb 1), taking Singapore's total to 59,...

Feb 1, 2021 04:31 PM
Banking & Finance

India to set up bad bank to manage record levels of soured debt

[MUMBAI] India will set up a company to manage bad debt for banks, which is expected to reach record levels this...

Feb 1, 2021 04:03 PM
Consumer

Online retailer Asos to buy Topshop brand for S$538m

[LONDON] UK online fashion retailer Asos Plc agreed to buy Topshop, one of Britain's best-known main street retail...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Online retailer Asos to buy Topshop brand for S$538m

Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

Seoul: Shares up on upbeat trade data, fading volatility woes

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as Covid deaths surge

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for