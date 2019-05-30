You are here

Musk says his Tesla compensation was 'net negative' last year

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 8:04 AM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the compensation he received last year was 'net negative' as he had paid for most of his company-related expenses, responding to a Twitter user's comments on Wednesday.
Mr Musk was awarded over US$517 million last year, topping Bloomberg's Pay Index, which tracks the highest paid executives in the US.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Musk said there was a campaign being pushed by those betting against Tesla to sow "fear, uncertainty and doubt."

