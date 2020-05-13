You are here

Home > Transport

Musk says Tesla will defy orders and reopen car plant

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

California

ELON Musk said Tesla Inc is flouting the California county that has blocked its efforts to reopen its only US car plant by restarting production at the facility.

"I will be on the line with everyone else," the chief executive officer said in a tweet on Monday. "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Tesla told production workers earlier it was getting back to work at its factory in Fremont, California, after a high-pitched battle with local officials who blocked the plant from reopening last week.

Valerie Capers Workman, Tesla's head of North American human resources, said in an e-mail to production workers that their furlough ended on Sunday and that managers would contact them within 24 hours with their start date and schedule.

SEE ALSO

Musk 'restarting' California Tesla factory, defying authorities

The e-mail conflicted with remarks California Governor Gavin Newsom made during his daily press briefing on Monday. He said he expected the company's plant would be able to reopen as early as next week.

"My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations," Mr Newsom said, referring to Tesla and Alameda County, where Fremont is located. "My belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week, they will be able to resume."

Tesla sued the county over the weekend after it told the company it didn't meet criteria to reopen. Mr Newsom, who allowed manufacturing in parts of the state to restart on May 8, said on Monday that the county decided to enforce stricter rules around reopening.

When asked about Tesla reopening its Fremont plant regardless of Alameda's order, Mr Newsom said he was unaware. "It was my understanding when I walked up to the podium today that that wasn't the case," he said.

Alameda's public health department declined to comment.

Mr Musk, 48, tweeted over the weekend that Alameda's refusal to let Tesla reopen the Fremont factory was "the final straw" and that he'd immediately move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas.

Mr Newsom said on Monday the state has a strong relationship with Tesla, calling it "a company that this state has substantively supported for now many, many years."

Mr Musk then thanked the governor in a tweet. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Changi to suspend T4 as passenger numbers fall off the cliff in April

Some movement on much-needed ship crew changes

Toyota expects profit to drop 80% as virus saps car sales

Ryanair to mandate masks and ban queueing for toilets

Tentative restart for trains in India as virus cases surge

P&O Ferries cuts 1,100 jobs as virus impacts

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.