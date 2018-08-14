Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Monday he was working with Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for financial advice on his proposal to take the electric car company private.

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Monday he was working with Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for financial advice on his proposal to take the electric car company private.

"I'm excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private," Mr Musk said in a tweet.

REUTERS