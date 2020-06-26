You are here

Home > Transport

Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4b euros to Air France-KLM bailout

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 11:30 AM

nz_AirFranceKLM_260678.jpg
The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.40 billion euros (S$5.33 billion) to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline group's state shareholders, sources told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[AMSTERDAM] The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.40 billion euros (S$5.33 billion) to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline group's state shareholders, sources told Reuters.

The agreement will see the Netherlands issue direct loans and guarantees to KLM and appoint a trustee to its board, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Air France-KLM and the French finance ministry declined to comment, but the Dutch finance ministry later announced a Friday morning news conference to "detail the financial aid package for KLM". A statement that briefly appeared on the group website also mentioned its 3.4 billion-euro value.

The governments, which each own about 14 per cent of Air France-KLM, unveiled 7 billion euros in French aid in April and a planned 2 billion-4 billion euros from the Netherlands, as the coronavirus crisis brought air travel to a near-halt.

The Dutch funds have been held up by parliamentary scrutiny and by tense negotiations in which France rebuffed The Hague's demands for a voting seat on the KLM board, which would have weakened the group's hold on its Dutch subsidiary.

SEE ALSO

Fed balance sheet down again as currency swaps fall further

Instead, the agreement would involve the appointment of a non-voting government observer to ensure taxpayers' bailout money is strictly reserved for KLM operations, the sources said.

The French and Dutch governments remain at loggerheads over management and strategy at Air France-KLM, created by the 2004 merger between the two national carriers.

Frustrations exploded in March last year with the Dutch state's surprise acquisition of a stake in the group, designed to match France's holding and counter its clout.

Prior to the pandemic, a specially convened intergovernmental group had reported no progress on issues that included Dutch demands for board seats and greater KLM autonomy from its parent group.

But the KLM aid deal may also resolve parts of that stalemate, the sources said, after the subject came up in talks this week between French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Dutch aid package is also likely to come with environmental conditions and restrictions on executive pay demanded by lawmakers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US aviation unions ask Congress for another US$32b bailout

Singapore Airlines could take India market share from Emirates, Etihad

Jetstar Asia to cut a quarter of its workforce in July

Qantas to raise A$1.9b and cut 6,000 jobs to survive

Royal Mail slashes management jobs as virus hits postal demand

easyJet bolsters cash by raising £419m in share sale

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Biden attacks Trump health policy as 'cruel' in election battleground state

[LANCASTER] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday condemned President Donald Trump for fighting to...

Jun 26, 2020 11:00 AM
Stocks

Southern Alliance Mining makes Catalist debut at 4% above IPO price

MALAYSIA-BASED iron ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) debuted on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist...

Jun 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Transport

US aviation unions ask Congress for another US$32b bailout

[CHICAGO] Six US unions representing aviation workers are asking Congress for another US$32 billion in payroll aid...

Jun 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Sixth group of new PAP candidates wants to help youths, workers flourish

HELPING youths flourish and preparing workers for the future economy were among the concerns of four People's Action...

UPDATED 11 min ago
Jun 26, 2020 10:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa, Mastercard weigh cutting ties with Wirecard after scandal

[BERLIN] Visa and Mastercard are considering revoking Wirecard's ability to process payments on their networks,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.